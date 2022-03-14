Ajay Devgn unveils new poster of Runway 34 featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh; Teaser out tomorrow

Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of the much talked about Runway 34 and he is leaving no stone unturned to keep the fans intrigued. Helmed by the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor, Runway 34 also features Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani in key roles. And now, the thriller drama is once again making the headlines as Ajay has shared a new poster of Runway 34 along with the teaser release date.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Ajay shared the poster which featured himself, Big B, Rakul and Boman and each one of them had an intense expression on their face. So far, the posters and motion posters of Runway 34 had got the fans intrigued and got them wanting more. And now, Ajay has revealed that the makers will be unveiling the teaser of Runway 34 tomorrow. Ajay captioned the poster as, “Never before in the history of aviation! Experience turbulence in air and on ground. #Runway34TeaserOutTom”. To note, Runway 34 is said to be based on true events.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s tweet:

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the trailer of Runway 34 will be out on March 21. “He is all set to unveil the theatrical trailer at an event in Mumbai on March 21 in the presence of the entire cast,” a source had told Pinkvilla. To recall, while announcing the release date of Runway 34, Ajay had stated that it happens to be an emotional, high-octane thriller. Runway 34 is slated to release on April 29 this year.

