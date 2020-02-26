Ajay Devgn Upcoming Movies 2020: From Sooryavanshi to Maidaan, the actor has THESE releases this year

Ajay Devgn Upcoming movies 2020 List: After having a thunderous start of the year with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn will be having some interesting releases this year. Take a look:

Upcoming Movies 2020: This about the versatile actors in Bollywood and Ajay Devgn will certainly top the list. The superstar, who is about to complete 30 years in the industry, has carved a niche for himself with his acting prowess, talent and hard work. The actor, who was once known as the new age angry man, won millions of hearts when he flaunted his romantic side in movies like Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Dilwale, Major Saab to name a few. Interestingly, Ajay’s versatility wasn’t limited to action or romance.

The Singham star has done a well acclaimed job in family dramas like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Dil Kya Kare, etc. and left everyone amazed when he turned his comic mode on for Golmaal series, Sunday and many more. Ajay does make sure to put something new on the table for the audience every time he hits the silver screen. Keeping up with the course, the superstar started 2020 on a rather high note as he came with his 100th release with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Based on the life of legendary Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, the movie feature Ajay in the titular role and the movie emerged as a box office winner with a collection of Rs. 250 crores. And this isn’t all. While the year has just begun, Ajay Devgn has some interesting movies in the pipeline.

Here’s a list of Ajay Devgn’s Upcoming Movies 2020:

Sooryanvanshi

This Rohit Shetty directorial is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Starring and in the lead, Sooryavanshi is the new addition to the filmmaker’s cop universe which started with Ajay Devgn’s 2011 release Singham. To recall, Singham franchise has been a blockbuster hit and audience have loved Ajay’s avatar of a fearless cop. While Akshay is the newest member of Rohit’s team, Sooryavanshi will have a special cameo by Ajay Devgn aka Bajirao Singham and aka Sangram Bhalerao. Sooryavanshi is slated to release on March 24, 2020.

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Another much anticipated release of the year for Ajay Devgn’s fans happens to be Bhuj: The Pride of India. The movie will feature Ajay in the role of an Indian Air Force officer. The multi-starrer period drama talks about the bravery and selflessness of 300 women from Madhapar village of Gujarat’s Kutch district who played an important role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride of India also stars Sanjay Dutt, , Ihana Dhillon, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash in key roles and is slated to release on August 14, 2020.

Maidaan

After donning the uniform in the above two releases, Ajay Devgn will be seen in a sports drama Maidaan by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The movie will feature Ajay playing the role of a football coach. Apparently, Maidaan is inspired by the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, who coached team India from 1950 to 1963. It is stated that the Indian football team’s era under Rahim’s successful coaching was the golden era. Also starring Gajraj Rao in a key role, Maidaan is slated to release on December 11, 2020.

