Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan congratulate each other as Drishyam 2 and Bhediya bring people back to theatres

Varun Dhawan and Ajay Devgn are currently on cloud nine. Varun and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya and Ajay, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna's Drishyam 2 have managed to bring the audience back to the theatres. Both films have been performing well at the box office. On Sunday, Varun was seen visiting a theatre in Bandra to see the audience's reaction. The impressed audience was seen showering the actor with love and appreciation. He was also seen taking selfies with his fans.

Soon after his visit, Varun took to Twitter and expressed joy. He was excited to see the positive response and appreciation coming his way for his performance in Bhediya. He also congratulated Ajay and the entire team of Drishyam 2 as their film is performing well at the box office too. He tweeted, "#bhediya has given me so much love it feels amazing to to see Soo many people coming to the theatres . A special Sunday as #Dhrishyam2 and #Bhediya give a lot of happiness to all cinema lovers congratulations @ajaydevgn sir and @AbhishekPathakk."

On Monday evening, Ajay replied to Varun and called him a 'rockstar'. He wrote, "Hey @Varun_dvn I’m happy Bhediya & Drishyam 2 have managed to bring the audiences back to the theatres. It’s a feel good moment for us as an Industry. You're a rockstar." Have a look:

