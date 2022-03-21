Ajay Devgn is a very lavish producer, says Rohit Shetty as he launches Runway 34 trailer.

Ajay Devgn is returning to the director's chair with Runway 34. The thriller drama's trailer launched today and it was done none other than Devgn's close friend and collaborator Rohit Shetty. The launch took place at a grand event in Mumbai. Revealing why he agreed to launch the trailer for Ajay, Rohit Shetty praised the actor-director.

In his inimitable funny style, Shetty said, "Two years back, I launched the trailer of Tanhaji. It's still the highest-grossing film of the last two years. And today, I'm here to launch the trailer of Runway 34. There are two things I want to say, this film is based on true stories. And the second secret is, this film is directed by Ajay sir. He is a captain in the film and the captain of the film too. He always wanted to be a director and not an actor. He is technically, one of the most sound persons in the industry. Tanhaji had certain visuals and this has another kind of visuals. I am sure, the audience will like this too."

Elaborating on the film, Ajay Devgn revealed that the film's visuals were difficult to create. He revealed he decided to direct the film during the lockdown. He said, "I heard this script two years back and then I had asked the writers to make some changes. In the lockdown, when we were all home, I checked on the status of the script. Then, we started working more on the subject and then, it was in lockdown that we started shooting. I prefer choosing the tough path to make films and it was difficult to create these visuals."

Rohit added that despite the film's scale, Ajay Devgn is a "lavish producer". He said, "Raju Chacha's budget was Rs 32 crore in times when a film's budget generally was Rs 8 to 10 crore. Ajay is a very lavish producer."

Runway 34 will be Ajay's third film as a director. While it stars him in the lead role, it also features Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan.

