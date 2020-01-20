Ajay Devgn watches Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with Indian Armed Forces' Chiefs; Thanks them for their love

After the Indian Armed Forces' Chiefs attended the screening of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn expressed his gratitude towards the chiefs for their love.

’s much talked about period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is enjoying a glorious run at the box office. The period drama, which happens to be Ajay’s 100th movie, is maintaining its winning momentum and has crossed the Rs. 150 crore mark this weekend. On the other hand, Ajay’s performance as the titular character has won millions of hearts. While the Singham star is basking in the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, he has also been organizing some special screening as well.

Recently, a screening of the movie was held in the national capital which was attended by the three Indian Armed Forces’ Chiefs including The Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria along with author Harinder Sikka and Tanhaji star Ajay Devgn. Harinder also tweeted a picture from the screening wherein Ajay was seen posing with the three chiefs. “#TANAHJI CREATES HISTORY The Three Chief of Military, The Navy Chief, The Army Chief, The Air Chief together watch @ajaydevgn @itsKajolD spectacular, spell binding film on India’s National Hero in Delhi. Don’t miss it friends. It’s out of this world,” he tweeted.

Overwhelmed with adulation coming his way, Ajay replied saying he was honoured to spend the evening the with eminent personalities. He even thanked them for showering love on Tanhaji. Ajay wrote, “Honoured to spend an evening with the three Chiefs. Thank you all for the love given to Tanhaji.”

Honoured to spend an evening with the three Chiefs. Thank you all for the love given to Tanhaji.@sikka_harinder https://t.co/kHDCUr4uIM — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 20, 2020

For the uninitiated, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior narrates the story of a Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare who fought for Swaraj against antagonist Udaybhan (played by Aurangzeb), who was appointed by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Helmed by Om Raut, the historical drama has raked in Rs. 162 crore so far.

