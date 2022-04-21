Ajay Devgn weighs in on endorsing elaichi brand controversy amid Akshay Kumar's apology

Akshay Kumar has been dominating headlines and trending on social media since Wednesday after the actor issued an apology for endorsing a famous elaichi brand. In his tweet, Akshay wrote, "I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me."

While Akshay's apology has been making waves on social media, Ajay Devgn, who also features in the commercial, weighed in on the controversy. In his interaction with Indian Express, Ajay was asked how actors often face criticism for the products they choose to endorse.

Commenting on the same, he said, "It is a personal choice. When you do something, you also see how harmful it would be. Somethings are harmful, some are not. I would say it without naming it because I don’t want to promote it; I was doing elaichi. What I feel is more than advertisements, if certain things are so wrong, then they should not be sold."

While Akshay, Ajay and even Shah Rukh Khan appeared in the elaichi ad, the brand advertises under ‘surrogate advertising’. This means the brand uses this route of advertising to promote another product under the disguise of cigarettes and tobacco.

Along with his apology, Akshay also announced that he is stepping down from the endorsement deal. "With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes," the actor's statement read.

