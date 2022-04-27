Ajay Devgn on why he married Kajol: We started seeing each other without proposing so it went with a flow

Ajay Devgn is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He has proved his acting prowess in movies such as Singham, Golmaal, Drishyam, Aakrosh, and others. Speaking about his personal life, the actor is married to Kajol and the couple has two kids - Nysa and Yug. Recently, in a YouTube interview with Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, Devgn opened up on why he married Kajol and said that it went with a flow as their thoughts were similar.

On being asked, why did he choose to marry Kajol, Ajay said, “I really don’t know..we met, we got along very well. We started seeing each other without even proposing and then it was taken for granted that we will get married…Our thoughts are similar, our models seem to gel together. So, it just went in a flow.”

He further added that there are ups and downs in every marriage and said, “But you have to manage those disagreements…Two minds can’t be alike but then we discuss and that how it works.”

Ajay concluded by saying that one should not stick by their egos and just apologize and get over. He also added that he cares a lot (about Kajol) and shows it in different ways as he is not a physical person.

Speaking about his professional front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in the movie Runway 34. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. It is set to hit theatres on April 29, where it will clash with the Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Heropanti 2'.

