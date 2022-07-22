Ajay Devgn on winning Best Actor at 68th National Film Awards for Tanhaji with Suriya: 'I am elated'

Ajay Devgn has won the National Film Award for Best Actor today for his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Film Awards. The superstar shared this award with Suriya, who won Best actor for Soorarai Pottru. On winning his 3rd National Film Award, Ajay was over the moon. The superstar thanked all his team members, friends, family and fans. He even expressed gratitude to his parents and God for getting this recognition for the film based on the Maratha Warrior.

Ajay Devgn on winning National Film Award as Best Actor

Expressing his reaction to his 3rd National Film Award, Ajay said, "I'm elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji—The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya who won for Soorarai Pottru. I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents & the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners." To note, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, directed by Om Raut, was released on January 10, 2020, and also had Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment and Best Costume Design as well. The film happens to be Ajay's 100th film in his career spanning 30 years. Previously, Ajay has bagged the Best Actor National Film Award twice for his films Zakhm and The Legend Of Bhagat Singh. Talking about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the film managed to emerge as the biggest blockbuster of 2020. Not just this, it won the hearts of the audience as Ajay was loved as Tanaji Malusare.

Ajay Devgn's recent works

Lately, Ajay has been receiving a lot of praise for his directorial Runway 34 in which he also has acted with Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan. The film first released in theatres and then, premiered on OTT as well. Besides this, Ajay is currently directing the Hindi remake of Kaithi, titled Bholaa. Recently, he shared a photo from the sets of Bholaa, where he was seen behind the lens. Besides this, Ajay's upcoming films include Maidaan, Drishyam 2 and Thank God.

