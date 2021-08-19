Ajay Devgn wishes Akshay Kumar on Bell Bottom's release, calls his theatrical release move 'praiseworthy'

Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom releases today and unlike other films, this one will releasing in cinemas. In several parts of the country, cinemas have been open and Bell Bottom's arrival is the perfect reason for people to return to the theatres. On Thursday, penned wishes for Akshay and called his theatrical release 'praiseworthy'.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Ajay Devgn shared a poster of Bell Bottom and wished the actor on the film's release. He wrote, "Dear Akki, I've been hearing good reviews of Bell Bottom. Congratulations."

Ajay Devgn, who recently released his film Bhuj: The Pride of India on OTT, lauded and Bell Bottom team's risky move of releasing the film in theatres and not on streaming platforms. "Also, your leap of faith in making it a theatrical release is praiseworthy. With you in this. @akshaykumar #BellBottom," Ajay Devgn wrote.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn's post for and Bell Bottom below:

Pinkvilla had reported on Wednesday that Bell Bottom will be releasing across 1600 screens and the count might increase further. However, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala continue to be shut for film releases. On an average, the film is getting 3 shows per day in the single screens whereas the multiplexes are pushing it further to 5 shows a day per screen. Click the link below to read more details about Bell Bottom's theatre release plan.

