Ajay Devgn wishes ‘dear daughter’ Nysa on her birthday with an adorable throwback photo; Check it out

Ajay Devgn took to social media to pen a sweet wish for daughter Nysa on her 17th birthday. The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior star shared a cute throwback photo with Nysa and wished her.

For any father, his daughter’s birthday is extremely special and just like every day, also made his girl Nysa’s birthday a sweet occasion. Today, Nysa turns 17 and Ajay decided to wish his daughter in the sweetest way possible. The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior star dotes on Nysa and often shares cute photos with both his kids on social media. Be it their family vacays or just casual outings, Ajay shares sweet moments spent with Nysa and Yug on social media.

Today, on Nysa’s birthday, Ajay took to social media to share a throwback photo with her from a vacay and penned a sweet wish for her. In the photo, we can see Nysa clad in a white top with red polka-dotted skirt while Ajay could be seen clad in a casual blue tee with pants and cool pair of glasses. The Tanhaji actor posed for a selfie with Nysa and took to social media to share the same on her special day. He also wrote a sweet wish for her and wished her all the happiness.

Ajay wrote, “Happy Birthday dear daughter Wishing you every happiness today and forever. Stay home, stay safe.” Meanwhile, Nysa returned from Singapore with mom Kajol before the Coronavirus lockdown. Since then, she has been staying at home with her parents and brother Yug. Everytime a photo of the gorgeous starkid surfaces on social media, it ends up going viral. And once again, fans of Ajay would go into a frenzy over this adorable photo with Nysa on her birthday.

Meanwhile, Ajay has been urging his fans to stay at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown and has been helping in whichever way possible. Recently, Ajay urged people who have been cured of COVID 19 to come forward and donate blood to those suffering severely from Coronavirus. A while back, BMC had released a video that featured all Bollywood stars to raise awareness about Coronavirus. Ajay was also a part of it. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will be seen in Maidaan. It is slated to release this year.

