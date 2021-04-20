Ajay Devgn wishes Nysa on her birthday with a picture perfect snap: Small joys like this are the only 'break'

Ajay Devgn penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his daughter Nysa on her 18th birthday. The Maidaan star also sent out prayers for everyone amid the 'stressful times.'

Like every doting father, also took to social media to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for his daughter, Nysa Devgan as she turned a year older today. On Nysa's 18th birthday, papa Ajay dropped an endearing snap of their picture-perfect father-daughter moment on social media with a sweet note for her. Not just this, on his daughter's birthday, Ajay also offered prayers and strength in 'stressful times' for all those suffering. Ajay's daughter Nysa is currently in Singapore for her studies.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay shared a photo with Nysa and penned a lovely note for his daughter. In the photo, the Maidaan actor could be seen leaning on his daughter and smiling away as they posed. Nysa is seen clad in an off-shoulder blue striped top with jeans while Ajay is seen sporting a casual look in a black V-neck tee in the photo. Sharing the adorable photo, Ajay showered love on his daughter on her 18th birthday.

Sharing the photo, Ajay wrote, "Happy Birthday, dearest Nysa. Small joys like this are the only ‘break’ in stressful times like these. Also, a sincere prayer for all those who need healing."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Saba Ali Khan also shared a heartfelt birthday for Nysa Devgan last night as she dropped a photo of Kajol with her daughter on social media. On his daughter's birthday, Ajay is all set to make a big announcement today. The actor had taken to social media yesterday and shared a video that he will be announcing something exciting for his fans today. As per Pinkvilla's exclusive reports, Ajay may be announcing his digital debut, Luther today. Meanwhile, the actor will be seen in RRR, Maidaan and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Also Read|Saba Ali Khan wishes Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn on birthday; shares adorable PIC of the mother daughter duo

Credits :Ajay Devgn Instagram

Share your comment ×