Ajay Devgn wishes to watch Riteish Deshmukh as the Maratha King in a biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

will soon be seen playing the role of Subhedar Tanaji Malusare in Om Raut's upcoming period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film is just a week away from hitting the screens and the netizens are counting days to watch Ajay in a never-seen-before avatar. The historic drama not only marks Ajay Devgn's 100th film but also sings praises for the heroic military leader who played a major role in keeping the legacy of the Maratha Empire running.

As Ajay Devgn's part Tanaji Malusare is closely associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the actor holds great admiration for the Maratha ruler. His film revolves around Subhedar Tanaji Malusare, who fought alongside ruler Shivaji Maharaj as the military leader in his army and now Ajay wishes to watch a biopic on the life of the great Maratha King. In a media interaction, Ajay expressed that he wishes to see Riteish Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Maratha King's biopic.

Interestingly, Riteish Deshmukh is soon to essay the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and he has been prepping for the same since long. Riteish had earlier revealed that the film will be directed by Ravi Jhadav.

Meanwhile, Ajay's film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is all set to release on January 10, 2020. Besides Ajay Devgn as the lead, the film also stars Kajol and in pivotal roles. Kajol plays his wife Savitribai Malusare whereas Saif Ali Khan makes for a fierce antagonist as Udaybhan Rathod. The period drama also boasts of a strong supporting ensemble starring Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Neha Sharma, and others.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will also face a Box Office clash with and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak as the two films share their release date.

