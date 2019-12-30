Ajay Devgn on working with Akshay Kumar & Ranveer Singh: It's a great idea to get the three of us together

Ajay Devgn opens up on sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh & says It's a great idea to get the three of them together.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has been wowing us with his cop films ever since he released the first installment of his Police Universe. Featuring in the lead, Singham became a blockbuster followed by Singham Returns. After two super hits coming from the director, the masses demanded more of such action-packed drama and thus we saw as Inspector Simmba in the third installment. Extending his cop series, the end of the film served as an introduction for as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, playing the titular role in the fourth part.

Recently, Rohit Shetty shared a video on his social media handle where he gave us a glimpse of the three actors Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and together on the celluloid. While Akshay plays the lead in Sooryavanshi, Ajay and Ranveer appear for a cameo. The film was already making a lot of buzz and the video added fuel to the same. The kind of scene that definitely makes the audience want to head to the theatres.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Ajay Devgn opened up on sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. He feels like he took off with Akki where he left as the two have always had a lot of love and respect for each other. Ajay and Akshay have shared the screen in many films in the 90s. Further, he says that as Ranveer Singh joins the club, its a house on fire. He says that the three of them are secure actors who have no issues working together. After Singham and Simmba have become desi cop superheroes, he wishes the same for Sooryavanshi. He also says that it will be a superb idea if the three of them feature together for an entire film. The script is under development and it will happen, he assures.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn CONFIRMS his film with Ranbir Kapoor for Luv Ranjan is ON; deets inside

Read More