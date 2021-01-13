Ajay Devgn wraps up ‘One long schedule’ of Mayday; Says It's always immensely satisfying to be on set

Ajay Devgn, who has been busy shooting for Mayday, recently took to his social media handles to give an update about the film. Check out his post below.

Directed by , the upcoming film Mayday that features megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. The film will reunite the Singham star and Big B after seven years. Both the actors were last seen together in Satyagraha and have given many blockbusters. While fans and movie buffs are always on the lookout for the update, Ajay recently announced wrapping up "one long schedule" of Mayday.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Dilwale star has shared a picture from the sets while announcing a wrap. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “It's always immensely satisfying to be on set. One long schedule almost wrapped, next one is around the corner @ADFFilms#ShootModeOn #Mayday #filmcrew.” In the photo, we can see Ajay looking dapper in a black tee as he is seen standing next to one of the crew members.

The handsome actor also announced the news on his Instagram handle. Ajay and the film’s leading actress Rakul Preet Singh have been sharing behind the scenes pictures from the film on social media to keep fans posted about the development.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s Instagram post:

It's always immensely satisfying to be on set. One long schedule almost wrapped, next one is around the corner @ADFFilms#ShootModeOn #Mayday #filmcrew pic.twitter.com/TcqVC51oav — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 13, 2021

On a related note, Mayday is set to be a human drama that will reportedly see Ajay in the role of a pilot. Notably, this will be the first time when the Shivaay actor will be directing Amitabh on celluloid. Earlier, a source close to the film had told Hindustan Times that when Ajay was scripting for his next directorial venture, he immediately thought of Big B and wanted him only for the role.

Meanwhile, Ajay also has multi-starrer Bhuj The Pride of India in the pipeline.

