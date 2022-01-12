Ajay Devgn writes a letter to his 20 year old self on National Youth Day: Criticism, doubts will be hard, but…

As an ode to Swami Vivekananda, January 12, every year is celebrated as National Youth Day in India. On this day, Ajay Devgn decided to pen his heart out in an open letter to his 20-year-old self and left everyone surprised. The superstar, who has been in the industry for over 30 years, penned a long note filled with thoughts about rejections, doubts, criticism and more and assured his younger self that it will be worth it in the end.

Sharing the note on his Instagram handle, Ajay wrote, "This #NationalYouthDay decided to pen down a few words for the 20-year-old Ajay, I hope he appreciates it." In the letter, Ajay wrote a note to the younger actor who embarked on his journey in Bollywood. He wrote, "Dear 20-year-old me, There are making your mark in this new world as an actor... Let me be honest, you are going to face some brutal rejections. Shy and unconventional, you will try your hardest to fit in but fail... spectacularly! People's criticisms and doubts will be hard, it'll make you question your dreams. You will fail more than you will succeed."

However, assuring his younger self of success, Ajay expressed that the journey will be worth it. He also encouraged his younger self to never 'stop.' He continued, "But spoiler alert, it's all going to be worth it...because one day slowly but surely, you'll realise, being yourself can be your greatest strength. So stumble a little but don't stop. Keep pushing the boundaries and don't let the world's expectations turn into inhibitions. "Always be true, always be you." PS_ Learn how to dance and it'll help you in the long run. Love, an older, wiser and better looking you."

Have a look:

Seeing the note, several celebs resonated with Ajay's thoughts and showered love on his post. Zoa Morani, Kanika Dhillon, Aakansha Singh and more dropped sweet comments on Ajay's Instagram post.

On the work front, the superstar has a couple of projects lined up. He will be seen in RRR with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt. He also has Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Apart from this, he is also directing Runway 34 and is a part of it with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. Ajay will also be seen in Thank God with Rakul and Sidharth Malhotra. The superstar will be making his digital debut in Rudra with Esha Deol.

