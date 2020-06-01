Ajay Devgn's Bhuj, Big B's Jhund, John Abraham's Mumbai Saga to be 1st to resume shoot once safety is ensured

We hear that Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India, John Abraham's Mumbai Saga and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jund will be the first of the films to resume shooting once safety measures are in place.

It is well-known right now that the Maharashtra Government has allowed producers to resume shooting for their respective films and shows after safety measures have been taken and approval from the concerned authorities. For films to resume shooting, the producers would need to get an application approved from the MD of Film City, in case of shooting in Mumbai and the district collector for any shoot beyond Dahisar.

Well, while many shoots were stalled midway, patchwork for many others was left due to the lockdown. We hear that , , Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India, John Abraham's Mumbai Saga and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jund will be the first of the films to resume shooting. While Bhuj still has limited days of shoot left, Jhund and Mumbai Saga has patchwork left to be complete. With uncertainty looming, we reached out to T-Series which has many projects in the pipeline.

Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar said, "We are grateful to our government and authorities to let us start film shoots. My co-producers and I are working intensively to create plans and safety precautions to make shooting easy and safe. Safety comes first. We are planning on starting the shoot of those films which need patch work or limited days of shooting right now. But we will go to shoot only once we are satisfied and completely sure of the shoot location and if the environment is completely safe for the cast and crew to work in."

Well, the entertainment industry has certainly welcomed this new development leaving everyone sighing in relief. According to guidelines, the shoot can resume with only 33 percent of the crew members and an in campus accommodation facility made available if possible.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×