Ajay Devgn's brother Anil passes away: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan & others offer condolences

Since there will be no prayer meet, several celebrities offered condolences via social media and mourned the loss of Ajay Devgn's brother Anil Devgan.

and his close family members and friends were in for a shock as his brother Anil Devgan passed away on Monday. The actor revealed that his brother's untimely demise has left him and his family truly heartbroken. Taking to Twitter, Ajay Devgn shared a photo of Anil and wrote, "I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet."

Since there will be no prayer meet, several celebrities offered condolences via social media and mourned the loss of Anil Devgan who had worked on several films. Jonas reminisced her time with Anil and tweeted, " RIP Anil Devgan. Such a terrible, shocking loss. I had the pleasure of working with him in Blackmail... a talented director and a wonderful human being. My heartfelt condolences to Ajay, Kajol and the entire family."

Farhan Akhtar tweeted, "Sorry for your loss @ajaydevgn Deepest condolences to you and family." Dia Mirza also tweeted about working with Anil Devgan, "Deepest condolences to the family have the fondest memories of working with him. Prayers for him," she wrote.

Sonu Sood remembered his time with Anil and wrote, "RIP Anil bhai. . You were a great soul bhai , had so many fond memories with you during our Barbarian Gym days. May almighty give strength to the family to bear this huge loss."

Take a look at celebs' tweets in response to Ajay Devgn's tweet:

RIP Anil Devgan. Such a terrible, shocking loss.

I had the pleasure of working with him in Blackmail... a talented director and a wonderful human being.

My heartfelt condolences to Ajay, Kajol and the entire family. @ajaydevgn @itsKajolD — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 6, 2020

Sorry for your loss @ajaydevgn Deepest condolences to you and family. https://t.co/88YpDVRnKE — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 6, 2020

RIP deepest condolences Ajay sir https://t.co/1N8FQN1bsl — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 6, 2020

Deepest condolences to the family have the fondest memories of working with him. Prayers for him. https://t.co/kFzUIVnQQO — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 6, 2020

Deepest condolences to the family Extremely sorry for your loss. May his soul rest in peacehttps://t.co/a2N7wzsotY — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) October 6, 2020

RIP Anil bhai. . You were a great soul bhai , had so many fond memories with you during our Barbarian Gym days.

May almighty give strength to the family to bear this huge loss. https://t.co/fZv2wy0r82 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 6, 2020

