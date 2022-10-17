Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 to Janhvi Kapoor's Mili: Upcoming Bollywood remakes to look out for

Remaking films have become a massive trend in Bollywood. Filmmakers have been adapting international and South films. Nowadays, they have also started following Korean content to get better ideas. But there are times when some of the best remakes have failed big time at the box office. Aamir Khan released his film Laal Singh Chaddha which was officially adapted from Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Despite remaking an Oscar-winning film, the Aamir starrer couldn't impress cinema lovers. It ended up having a poor run at the box office. However, Bollywood actors like Ajay Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and others have a long list of remakes like Drishyam 2, Mili and Shehzada in the offing. Here's taking a look at the upcoming remakes that will leave you quite excited: Drishyam 2 The first part of Drishyam, directed by Nishikant Kamat, proved to be a hit at the box office back then. Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu starrer managed to strike the right chord with the audience. Mohanlal played a key role in the Malayalam film. The second part was released in 2021 and it received positive reviews from the audience. Ajay is now all set to return as Vijay Salgaonkar. The trailer was unveiled today and netizens have been showering it with love. The makers launched the trailer in Goa because the story is based there. Ahead of the trailer launch, they even shared a recall teaser with the audience featuring memories from the first part. The second part is helmed by Abhishek Pathak and it is slated to release in theatres on 18 November.

Shehzada Kartik Aaryan is all set to step in Allu Arjun's shoes with Shehzada. It is an official remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It was one of the highest-grossing films in 2020. Kartik has reunited with Kriti Sanon for this one. The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan. Kartik keeps teasing fans on social media. He shot a grand song with Ganesh Acharya and said that it was 'something really different from what he has done till date'. It will be released in 2023 on 10th February.

The Intern Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro's The Intern was one of the most loved films. It is set to be remade in Bollywood. Earlier, the film was supposed to feature Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor. But after his sad demise in 2020, Amitabh Bachchan stepped in. Apart from acting, Deepika will also be producing it. It will be a visual treat to watch DP and Big B recreate the magic on-screen just like they did in Piku.

Selfiee Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee is an official Hindi remake of Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu's 2019 comedy-drama, Driving License. The film is currently being shot by Raj Mehta. The first look was revealed in January this year. Akshay and Emraan's collaboration and the peppy music got their fans super excited. It also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in key roles.

Hindi remake of Anniyan Ranveer Singh will be teaming with ace director Shankar for the remake of the 2005 Tamil-language blockbuster Anniyan. It featured South actor Vikram who nailed his character to the T. Considering Ranveer and his past performances, he seems to be perfect for the Hindi remake. The makers have revealed the title yet.

Bholaa Ajay Devgn will be seen working with Tabu yet again for Bholaa. It is an adaptation of Karthik Sivakumar's Tamil film Kaithi. The original film was inspired by 1976’s Assault On Precinct 13. Apart from acting, Ajay has also directed the film. Reportedly, the story revolves around an ex-convict prisoner who struggles to meet his daughter. Bholaa is set for March 2023 release.