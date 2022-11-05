Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 to Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya: List of movies and series releasing in November 2022

We are just one month away from 2022 to get over and several films, web series and characters have already blown us away. And, the month of November seems to be one of the most exciting months for movie lovers as there are several movies and series lined up to hit the screens. From Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 to Abhishek Bachchan’s Breathe: Into The Shadows 2, movie buffs will have a ball in November. In case you are wondering what to watch, here’s a list of all the movies and web series that are releasing in November 2022. Have a look: Movies and series releasing in November 2022:

Uunchai Sooraj Barjatya is back with yet another family entertainer but this time it is a film about friendship. The ensemble cast consists of Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra. Three friends trek to the Everest Base Camp in the novel Uunchai. As they struggle with their physical limitations and learn the true meaning of freedom, what starts out as a straightforward trek becomes a personal, emotional, and spiritual journey. Date of Release: November 11 Releasing Platform: Theatre

Drishyam 2 Ever since the first part of the movie starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu was released, fans have been waiting for part 2. Finally, the second installment directed by Abhishek Pathak also stars, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta apart from Ajay and Tabu. A compelling story about an investigation that threatens a family. Will Vijay Salgaonkar be able to defend his family this time? Date of Release: November 18 Releasing Platform: Theatre

Bhediya Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the comedy-horror Bhediya. The trailer of the film has already created a lot of hype and so have the songs. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik. Date of Release: November 25 Releasing Platform: Theatres