Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 to Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya: List of movies and series releasing in November 2022
November is going to be one of the most exciting months for movie lovers as there are several movies and series lined up for release. Check out the list below.
We are just one month away from 2022 to get over and several films, web series and characters have already blown us away. And, the month of November seems to be one of the most exciting months for movie lovers as there are several movies and series lined up to hit the screens. From Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 to Abhishek Bachchan’s Breathe: Into The Shadows 2, movie buffs will have a ball in November. In case you are wondering what to watch, here’s a list of all the movies and web series that are releasing in November 2022. Have a look:
Movies and series releasing in November 2022:
Uunchai
Sooraj Barjatya is back with yet another family entertainer but this time it is a film about friendship. The ensemble cast consists of Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra. Three friends trek to the Everest Base Camp in the novel Uunchai. As they struggle with their physical limitations and learn the true meaning of freedom, what starts out as a straightforward trek becomes a personal, emotional, and spiritual journey.
Date of Release: November 11
Releasing Platform: Theatre
Drishyam 2
Ever since the first part of the movie starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu was released, fans have been waiting for part 2. Finally, the second installment directed by Abhishek Pathak also stars, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta apart from Ajay and Tabu. A compelling story about an investigation that threatens a family. Will Vijay Salgaonkar be able to defend his family this time?
Date of Release: November 18
Releasing Platform: Theatre
Bhediya
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the comedy-horror Bhediya. The trailer of the film has already created a lot of hype and so have the songs. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik.
Date of Release: November 25
Releasing Platform: Theatres
Monica, O My Darling
A young man struggles to succeed in life while working with some odd allies and devising a cunning, evil scheme to commit the ideal murder. The cast includes Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Apte.
Date of Release: November 11
Releasing Platform: Netflix
Breathe: Into The Shadows 2
Abhishek Bachchan is back with yet another season of the gripping thriller series. Breathe: Into The Shadows 2 also stars Amit Sadh and Nitya Menon in lead roles.
Date of Release: November 9
Releasing Platform: Amazon Prime