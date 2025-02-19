Ajay Devgn's emotional message on his mother Veena Devgan’s birthday is every son ever; 'To be loved by her…’

Ajay Devgn shared an emotional and heartfelt birthday wish for his mother, Veena Devgan, on social media. On February 19, The actor celebrated his mother’s birthday and posted a black-and-white picture with her on Instagram, expressing his deep love and gratitude. His post quickly went viral, touching the hearts of his fans and followers.

In the caption, Ajay Devgn wrote, "To love her and to be loved by her is an absolute privilege (red heart) May your smile never fade and your heart always be full of joy. Happy Birthday, Maa! Love you always (red heart).”

The picture shared by Ajay showed a warm and loving moment between the two. While Ajay stood beside her, Veena smiled warmly, looking directly at the camera. The post was simple yet full of love, with Ajay’s message reflecting the special bond between the duo. Undoubtedly, it was a beautiful tribute to his mother on her special day.

Devgn is known for his strong family values, and this post further highlights his close relationship with his mother. Fans of the actor flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for Veena Devgan, praising the actor for being such a loving son.

Known for his roles in films like Singham, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Omkara, Ajay is currently focused on both his professional and personal life. Recently, the Omkara actor also shared a birthday wish on Instagram for his nephew Aaman Devgan with whom he recently shared the screen in his last movie Azaad.

Advertisement

Recalling moments from his childhood, Ajay shared a photo of himself and Aaman riding horses and captioned, “From those early baby steps to watching you grow up, your hard work & commitment to your craft is something that makes me proud. Your tireless work ethic & kindness will take you afar…Happy Birthday, my boy! May all your dreams come true (Red heart) @aamandevgan.”