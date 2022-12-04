Ajay Devgn's fans 'mob chase' him as he gets spotted riding a scooter on Bholaa sets; Here's how actor reacted

Ajay Devgn is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Drishyam 2 which starred Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor and Ishita Dutta among others. Drishyam 2 was released theatrically worldwide on 18 November 2022 and the film accumulated over Rs. 160 cr nett in its first two weeks and is a bonafide blockbuster now, having completed two very strong weeks at the box office. While Drishyam 2 continues to have an impressive run at the box office, Ajay has already resumed the shooting of his upcoming film Bholaa. Ajay Devgn gets mobbed by his fans

The actor, who shares a massive fan following, recently, took to his social media handle and shared a video of him getting chased by a mob of fans on the sets of Bholaa. In it, Ajay can be seen riding a scooter on the road and while he was surrounded by his personal security members, his fans couldn't hold on to their excitement looking at the actor. In the caption, Ajay wrote, "It’s good when a mob chases you for the right reasons. Grateful for their love. PS - Always wear a helmet while riding. My head is bare because I was a part of the shoot."

About Bholaa Bholaa is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil superhit Kaithi and features Tabu alongside Ajay. Meanwhile, this marks the two actors' ninth film together after working on notable projects such as Golmaal Again, Vijaypath, Haqeeqat, Thakshak, De Pyaar De, Drishyam, and Drishyam 2, among others. Bholaa release date The teaser of Bholaa was released on, 22 November 2022, creating mystery around its titular character. The film is both directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. This marks the actor's fourth outing as a director after U, Me Aur Hum (2008), Shivaay (2016) and Runway 34 released earlier this year. Bholaa is slated to release on March 30, 2023.

