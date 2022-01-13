As Ajay Devgn's Kaithi remake hits the floor, star's other films that are South remakes

A piece of good news for all Ajay Devgn fans surfaced online today. For those unaware, Ajay Devgn is gearing up to feature in the hit South film Kaithi’s remake. The original version saw South star Karthi essaying the lead role. Now, Ajay Devgn is all set to bring the unconventional cinematic experience to Bollywood. The production of the movie went on floor today. Moreover, the makers of the movie have also revealed the Hindi title of the movie which is Bholaa. A source close to the development revealed that the first schedule of Kaithi remake aka Bholaa will be shot in Mumbai and will have a minimum unit set given the COVID situation in the state.

“Ajay is personally looking into the script and pre-production being a director himself and Kaithi promises to be one of his best movies till date – a true masala entertainer with gripping action and intense drama,” Ajay was quoted saying. This isn’t the first time Ajay Devgn will feature in a South remake. Previously, the actor has delivered several hit South remakes in the cinema houses. Hence, as Kaithi goes on floor, here we have curated a list of Ajay Devgn’s movies that were a South remake.

Sunday

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sunday is the remake of the 2005 Telugu film Anukokunda Oka Roju. Starring Ajay Devgn and Ayesha Takia in the lead role, the plot of the movie revolves around the life of Sehar, an amnesiac voice-over artist, who finds out that she has no recollection of one whole day in her life. However, trouble arises when she realises that she might have committed a crime.

Singham

Again directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham is the remake of the 2010 Tamil movie Singam. Featuring Ajay Devgn as a station house officer turned police inspector Bajirao Singham, the film also sees Kajal Aggarwal essaying the love interest of Ajay. The movie showcases Bajirao Singham’s exploits of getting the main antagonist Jaikant Shikre (Played by Prakash Raj) to justice.

Golmaal

Featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, Golmaal is a multi-starrer comedy film which was adapted by the 2001 Malayalam film Kakkakuyil. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie also stars Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor, Rimi Sen and Paresh Rawal in the pivotal roles. The story revolves around the lives of four best friends,Gopal, Lucky, Madhav and Laxman who find refuge in the bungalow of a blind couple.

Son Of Sardaar

Helmed by Ashwni Dhir, Son of Sardaar is the remake of SS Rajamouli’s Telugu movie Maryada Ramanna. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Jaswinder (Played by Ajay Devgn) who returns to his hometown to sell a piece of land. However, chaos ensues when he falls in love with Sukh (Played by Sonakshi Sinha) and later finds out that her family wants him dead.

Drishyam

This thriller film is the remake of the 2013 Malayalam movie of the same name. Directed by Nishikant Kamat, the movie stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu in the lead roles. The story chronicles the disappearance of a policewoman’s son. However, when the incident becomes a threat to Vijay’s family, he leaves no stone unturned to shield his family.

Himmatwala

The action-comedy film helmed by Sajid Khan is the remake of the 1981 Telugu film Ooruki Monagadu. Starring Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah in the lead roles, the film narrates how an evil landlord falsely accuses a temple priest of stealing money. Shattered by the incident, the priest commits suicide. Years later, his son decides to take revenge on the landlord by marrying his daughter.

ALSO READ| Ajay Devgn’s Kaithi remake titled Bholaa; Film goes on the floors today