Ajay Devgn’s nephew Danish Devgn marks his directorial debut with music single Hanju

Ajay Devgn's nephew Danish Devgn is all set to make his directorial debut with the mesmerizing new single 'Hanju'. The beautiful love ballad is sung by Javed Ali and the music is composed by Sachin and Ashu. The video features Priyank Sharma and Ishita Raaj in the lead. As Danish shared a short teaser of Hanju, Ajay Devgn gave him a shoutout on Instagram.

Danish Devgn took to his Instagram account to share a short teaser announcing the music single Hanju. He wrote, “Brace yourself for the heartfelt melody of #Hanju. Coming soon on #PanoramaMusic YouTube Channel.” Vatsal Sheth dropped a high-five emoji in the comments section, while Vardhan Puri wrote, “Good luck brother.” “Director Danish Devgn in the house,” read another comment. Ajay Devgn shared the video on his Instagram story and penned an appreciative note for his nephew Danish. It read, “Good going my boy.” Check out the video, and Ajay Devgn’s Instagram story below.

Meanwhile, Kajol also shared the video on her Instagram story, and wrote, “Congrats my darling.”

About Danish Devgn

Danish has been an assistant director in various projects such as Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Helicopter Eela, and The Big Bull, and a part of the creatives in Runway 34, Bholaa and Bhuj: The Pride of India. Danish, having achieved success as an assistant, also is the content head at “Ajay Devgn Ffilms” and is now embarking on a new journey as a Director and will be involved in many more projects. 'Hanju' will be out soon.

