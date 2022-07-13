Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 garners appreciation on digital premiere; Audience call it gripping aviation thriller

Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 hit the big screen during the Eid 2022 weekend and opened with positive critics reviews across the nation. The movie was also appreciated by the audience who ventured to experience this Ajay Devgn directorial on the big screen. After ending its theatrical run, the movie premiered on a digital platform and ever since then, it has found a new set of audience, who couldn't visit the cinema halls back in the day.

The movie has been a constant topic of discussion on social media since its premiere on Amazon Prime, with appreciation kicking in for the direction and storytelling pattern. According to industry sources, the platform too is very happy with the sort of appreciation that film has won post the digital premiere. "It's like a re-release of the film for a whole new section of audience," says an insider. \

A review by trendsetter bala read, " #Runway34 - Can't believe that @ajaydevgn by himself directed and acted. @SrBachchan legendery acting with intense eyes got scary in some scenes. @Rakulpreet Decent Role. Overall - Gud Movie Came From Bollywood After Some Months.Highly Recommended To Watch 4.25/5". Another user, Momin tweeted, "Just watched Runway 34 at my Home Theater. It is such a great movie! Probably the best thriller movie of this year. Ajay and Amitabh Bachchan are phenomenal as always."

The movie rides on a formidable ensemble of Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani. While the first half of the film is set in an aircraft with some unique visuals, the film shifts to the courtroom drama space in the 2nd half. It's rated well on IMDB too, with 7.2 on 10 audience rating. In-fact, this is also on the rise since the day of OTT premiere. Ajay's next directorial is Bholaa, which is slated to release in March next year. Before that, he will seen in films like Thank God, Drishyam 2 and Maidaan.

We expect Devgn and team to announce a release date of Maidaan soon, while Thank God and Drishyam are gearing up for release in October and November this year.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn dons the director's hat for the fourth time with Bholaa - Shoot in progress