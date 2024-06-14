Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again vs Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 vs Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein; clashes EXPLAINED

The year 2024 has been quite an eventful year for all the cinephiles with several film releases in the first half of the year. It is not all as an exciting line-up of films like Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Stree 2, and Pusha 2 among others await cine-goers.

It would be safe to say that fans are already spoiled for choices, with several films locking horns at the ticket window. Thus, for the convenience of our readers, we’ve explained in detail the major clashes that will be witnessed soon.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3:

Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe film Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor among others. The film was earlier scheduled to release on August 15, 2024. However, according to the latest update, the cop-drama film will release on Diwali 2024.

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third film in the beloved franchise. This time, makers have enticed the audiences by bringing Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan for the third part. The eagerly-awaited film is also poised to release on Diwali 2024.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 vs Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2

Another much-loved franchise is Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy verse. The long-anticipated Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Abhishek Banerjee will be released on August 15, 2024.

Additionally, Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer Khel Khel Mein was earlier scheduled to release on September 6, but makers of the film preponed the release, and it will also hit the theaters on Independence Day.

Advertisement

On the other hand, fans have been waiting for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 with bated breath for a very long time. Notably, this one has also opted for an Independence Day release. However, there is a strong buzz that makers might push its release to December later this year.

Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle vs Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par

Interestingly, the clash seems to have not ended anytime soon. Bollywood being on roll is all set to face a major clash between Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle and Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par in December 2024. Both films belong to similar comedy genres and have intrigued audiences ever since their inception.

Notably, earlier Akki and Aamir faced a clash with the release of their films like Suhaag-Andaz Apna Apna and Taare Zameen Par-Welcome.

It is worth mentioning that major clashes between such big films are bound to impact the box office collection.

Advertisement

Which one of the above are you excited about the most?

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn-Tabu on doing romantic film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha in their 50s: ‘Don’t think there is any barrier’