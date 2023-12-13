Ajay Devgn's Singham co-star Ravindra Berde passes away at 78
Veteran actor and Ajay Devgn's Singham co-star Ravindra Berde passes away at 78 after suffering from throat cancer.
Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.
Laxmikant Berde's brother and seasoned actor, Ravindra Berde, has passed away today. Known for roles in movies like Nayak: The Real Hero (Anil Kapoor) and Singham (Ajay Devgn), Ravindra, aged 78, succumbed to cancer, according to reports.
Veteran actor Ravindra Berde passes away
The seasoned actor, Ravindra Berde, had been receiving cancer treatment for several months and was hospitalized at Tata Hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with throat cancer. As per Maharashtra Times, Ravindra Berde was released from the hospital two days ago but sadly experienced a sudden heart attack on Wednesday morning.
More about Ravindra Berde
Ravindra Berde, who began his journey in theatre in 1965, contributed to over 300 Marathi films. He collaborated with actors such as Ashok Saraf, Vijay Chavan, Mahesh Kothare, Viju Khote, Sudhir Joshi, and Bharat Jadhav throughout his career.
Ravindra Berde previously experienced a heart attack during a play in 1995 and was diagnosed with cancer in 2011. Despite these challenges, he resiliently continued to captivate audiences with his artistic contributions. Ravindra Berde is survived by his wife, two children, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. The passing of the senior actor has unquestionably brought a sense of shock and sorrow to the industry.
About Ravindra Berde and Ajay Devgn’s Singham
Singham marked the inception of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Subsequently, a string of other films centered around police characters followed, such as Simmba with Ranveer Singh and the upcoming Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.
Ajay Devgn is presently occupied with filming Rohit Shetty's police action film Singham Again, a component of Shetty's interconnected police universe. The cast includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, and the movie will feature appearances by Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff.
Ahead of the release of Singham Again, the film's creators revealed the captivating appearances of actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone. Ajay Devgn's look was unveiled later.
