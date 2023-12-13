Ajay Devgn's Singham co-star Ravindra Berde passes away at 78

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

Laxmikant Berde's brother and seasoned actor, Ravindra Berde, has passed away today. Known for roles in movies like Nayak: The Real Hero (Anil Kapoor) and Singham (Ajay Devgn), Ravindra, aged 78, succumbed to cancer, according to reports.

Veteran actor Ravindra Berde passes away

The seasoned actor, Ravindra Berde, had been receiving cancer treatment for several months and was hospitalized at Tata Hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with throat cancer. As per Maharashtra Times, Ravindra Berde was released from the hospital two days ago but sadly experienced a sudden heart attack on Wednesday morning.

More about Ravindra Berde

Ravindra Berde, who began his journey in theatre in 1965, contributed to over 300 Marathi films. He collaborated with actors such as Ashok Saraf, Vijay Chavan, Mahesh Kothare, Viju Khote, Sudhir Joshi, and Bharat Jadhav throughout his career.

Ravindra Berde previously experienced a heart attack during a play in 1995 and was diagnosed with cancer in 2011. Despite these challenges, he resiliently continued to captivate audiences with his artistic contributions. Ravindra Berde is survived by his wife, two children, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. The passing of the senior actor has unquestionably brought a sense of shock and sorrow to the industry.

