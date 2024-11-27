Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardar director Ashwini Dhir’s son Jalaj dies in tragic car accident in Mumbai: Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to accidents, alcohol, and death.

Filmmaker Ashwini Dhir, known for movies like Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge and Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardar, has tragically lost his 18-year-old son, Jalaj Dhir, in a car accident on November 23. Jalaj was reportedly traveling with three friends when the crash occurred, resulting in the loss of Jalaj and one of his companions.

In a tragic incident reported by Free Press Journal, Ashwini Dhir’s 18-year-old son was traveling with three friends when their car crashed into a divider on the Western Express Highway in Vile Parle. The group had set off from Bandra for a late-night drive to Goregaon.

The car was being driven by 18-year-old Sahil Mendha, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time. As they neared Sahara Star Hotel, Mendha lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into the divider between the service road and the bridge on the northbound side.

Sadly, Jalaj and another friend, Sarth Kaushik, who were sitting in the rear seat, succumbed to their injuries after being rushed to the hospital. Mendha was arrested based on a statement from the fourth friend, Jedan Jimmy, who was in the car. Police have sent Mendha’s blood samples for testing to confirm the presence of alcohol.

According to Jimmy, he and Mendha had visited Jalaj’s home in Goregaon on the evening of November 22, where Mendha consumed two pegs of vodka. The group then decided to go for a drive at around 3:30 am.

After driving briefly, Mendha took over the wheel and drove at speeds of 120-150 km/h. When they reached Sahara Star Hotel, Mendha got confused and lost control of the car, leading to the fatal crash.

While Jimmy and Mendha sustained minor injuries, Jalaj and Sarthak were critically injured. With assistance from two bystanders, Jimmy swiftly took Jalaj to Jogeshwari East’s trauma hospital. Unfortunately, Jalaj was later transferred to Kokilaben Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Meanwhile, Mendha took Sarthak to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, where he was also pronounced dead. Following the tragic events, Jimmy filed a police complaint, which led to Mendha’s arrest.

Ashwini Dhir is a seasoned director, scriptwriter, and producer with over two decades of experience in the entertainment industry. He has directed four notable films: One Two Three, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?, Son of Sardaar, and Guest Iin London. As a writer, Dhir has contributed to films like U Me Aur Hum and Krazzy 4.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

