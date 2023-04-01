AJIO announced a new collection drop in collab with Uorfi Javed and it has left the netizens surprised!

In fashion, every odd is a style. At least that’s what many fashion enthusiasts believe. From eccentric outfits to quirky accessories, anything that grabs our attention suddenly becomes the talk of the town. A big case in point is UorfiJaved who has made it to the headlines for her off-beat fashion sense, curating clothes, and accessories using random household or utility items! While some have called her out, others have shown their support. Regardless, her fashion choices have created a ‘revolution’ on social media which has led to her collaboration with the leading fashion and lifestyle shopping platform AJIO. Say what?!

Tapping into her unapologetic and bold choice of outfits, AJIO has roped in UorfiJaved for a unique, fun, and exclusive AJIO x UorfiJaved DIY collection. This limited collection left everyone in a frenzy!

UorfiJaved even expressed her excitement about the latest venture in a post on her Instagram, saying, "I don't follow trends, I set them! Snazzy, bold, and ultra-unique; an unusual collection is coming your way.”

While some supported this big move and congratulated AJIO for finally recognizing Urfi’s talent, others felt that it was cringe. However, AJIO believes in innovation and eccentricity which is why it did not just stop at that. The brand created a whole new list of products on its website. So, out of pure curiosity, we dived into the new AJIO X UorfiJaved line of clothing only to find that the products include duct tape, polybags, safety pins, and more such items using which bizarre outfits like Uorfican be DIYed! Whatever the netizens might call it, we would say that is a hilarious marketing move and we are as amused as surprised!

The brand finally revealed that the collection was nothing but an April Fool's Day prank! And boy, was it hilarious! What do you think about this fun reveal? Let us know.