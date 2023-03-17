AJIO partners as presenting sponsor on the eagerly anticipated second edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons awards

Leading lifestyle and entertainment media hub Pinkvilla organized a star-studded award show, Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, to honour celebrities from Bollywood, South Cinema, Fashion, Sports, Business, And Many More Fields. The first season of the show had a staggering 1 billion reach when it debuted on June 16, 2022, across all digital platforms. Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shikhar Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Parineeti Chopra were the among the prestigious award recipients at this style extravaganza.

Pinkvilla Style Icons is slated to return with its second edition on April 7th, 2023, following its unmatched first season. Even while there is already excitement surrounding the next event, there is much more to look forward to from the second season.

The ultimate fashion and lifestyle destination for shoppers, AJIO has expressed its excitement in associating with Pinkvilla for the second edition of the awards show in the capacity of the presenting sponsor of the event. Being the hub of the nation's brightest superstars and icons and the hub of trendiest outfits and accessories, Pinkvilla and AJIO are ready to put together an event that will be impossible to forget.

Arpan Biswas, AVP Marketing of AJIO expressed, “We're stoked to be the title sponsor of Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2. Pinkvilla is a global media platform and AJIO is one of the biggest fashion destinations in the country with 5000+ brands and 1.2 lakh+ styles. There's already a dream brand synergy between the two, and now we are excited to see the partnership play out as a starry, glitzy experience filled with hottest A-listers and boldest red-carpet style moments.”

Mukul Kumar Sharma, COO of Pinkvilla added, “This year, our primary aim is to make the Pinkvilla Style Icons a bigger success than our maiden edition. And this will be another step forward in our rapidly transforming growth story and marks yet another big leap in bringing the best of lifestyle especially fashion content to our loyal audiences. Therefore, it was only apt to partner with AJIO, the ultimate online fashion brand of the country having a pulse on the nation’s style quotient. This unified vision will influence one of the most fashionable occasions the nation will see in the form of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Version 2 in the coming days.”

Advertisement

Pinkvilla Media Pvt. Ltd is currently a leading global lifestyle and entertainment media hub with an array of verticals including Pinkvilla Lifestyle, Pinkvilla Telly, Pinkvilla South, HindiRush, HallyuTalk, and more. Pinkvilla website is one of the most-visited websites in India and globally with 140M page views each month and a 29.82 M audience reach.