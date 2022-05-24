Ajmer Court's relief to Ajay Devgn: Actor's name cleared from 'De De Pyaar De' false advertisement case

A consumer forum in Rajasthan’s Ajmer has ruled in favour of the actor Ajay Devgn in a case related to his film ‘De De Pyaar De’. A case was registered against Devgn for showing the stunt on the movie poster but not performing the same in the film. The case was filed in the Ajmer consumer court.

A resident of Ajmer, Tarun Aggarwal had filed a complaint with the consumer court in 2019. The complaint said the stunt scene shown in the film's poster was missing in the film, as per a Dainik Bhaskar report.

The complainant held Luv Films Production, Ajay Devgn, and Maya Mandir Cinema responsible for showing wrong advertisements and claimed a compensation of Rs 4 lakh 51 thousand for financial and mental damages and also 11 thousand for the litigation charges.

After receiving the notice of the complainant, Ajay Devgn, through his lawyers Amit Gandhi and Prachul Chopra, submitted an application in the Consumer Court and requested for the removal of his name from the complaint. Devgn’s lawyers argued that he only acted in the film and cannot be held responsible for the promotion of the film. Ajay Devgan's counsel argued that the complainant should have complained to the Central Consumer Authority for misleading advertisement.

The Court, however, accepted the 53-year-old actor’s request and asked his name to be removed from the complaint. The bench, comprising Justices Dinesh Chaturvedi and Ramesh Kumar Sharma, said that ‘’an actor has nothing to do with hoardings, posters or deciding on the parts to be edited out of a film’’.

Written by Luv Ranjan, ‘De De Pyaar De’ was directed by Akiv Ali which also marked his directorial debut. It was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg under their respective banners T-Series and Luv Films.

The film starred Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu in the lead roles. The film showcases the story of Ashish (Ajay), a 50-year-old non-resident Indian and would-be divorcé, who decides to marry Ayesha (Rakul), a young woman, half his age. However, difficulties occur when his ex-wife Manjana (Tabu) and their kids are introduced to his girlfriend. The film also feature Jaaved Jaaferi, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Kumud Mishra in key roles.