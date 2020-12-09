  1. Home
  2. entertainment

AK vs AK lands in trouble with IAF objecting to Anil Kapoor's outfit and language

Indian Air Force (IAF) has raised objection to actor Anil Kapoor wearing the wrong uniform and using abusive language in his upcoming film, AK vs AK.
10340 reads Mumbai
AK vs AK lands in trouble with IAF objecting to Anil Kapoor's outfit and languageAK vs AK lands in trouble with IAF objecting to Anil Kapoor's outfit and language
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The IAF has also urged the streaming platform Netflix to remove the scenes with the discrepancies.

"The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn. @NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72 #AkvsAk," read a tweet on the official Twitter handle of IAF.

 
 
 
 
 
 

The tweet was a response to Anil's post where he unveiled the trailer. "No more fooling the audience please. As promised, the REAL narrative of #AKvsAK from the REAL AK," he tweeted while sharing the trailer.

In the film, Anil will be seen playing himself, and not an airforce officer. As far as the uniform is concerned, "AK vs AK" is a film shot within a film -- something which was highlighted in the trailer as well. The trailer shows Anil shooting for another project in the costume when Anurag stepped in his vanity van, and says "I want to narrate a script to you."

The film is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, and slated to release on December 24.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor & Anurag Kashyap get into Twitter spat for THIS reason; Latter asks ‘Oscar kidhar hai?’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :IANS

You may like these
AK vs AK Trailer: Anil Kapoor calls Anurag Kashyap 'biggest fraud' as Sonam goes missing in chaotic drama
Newswrap, December 7: Kriti Sanon, Varun's COVID 19 diagnosis, Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap's spat & more
Anil Kapoor & Anurag Kashyap get into Twitter spat for THIS reason; Latter asks ‘Oscar kidhar hai?’
PHOTOS: Anil Kapoor arrives in Mumbai after his Jug Jugg Jeeyo co star Neetu Kapoor tests COVID 19 positive
Sonam Kapoor slams false reports of father Anil Kapoor testing COVID positive: Be responsible in reportage
Sonam Kapoor is majorly missing dad Anil Kapoor and sis Rhea; Mom Sunita Kapoor asks what about her