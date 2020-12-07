AK vs AK Trailer: Anil Kapoor calls Anurag Kashyap 'biggest fraud' as Sonam goes missing in chaotic drama

The trailer begins with Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor at an event and sparring over who is better as the actor calls the filmmaker 'biggest fraud'. Check AK vs AK trailer below.

Netflix India has dropped another original and this one is about all things Bollywood. The film industry's two major personalities Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap have come together to dish out a masala entertainer titled AK vs AK. Staying true to its title, the film sees the two stars go head-to-head in a battle of the ego. Part fictional, part real, the Netflix original is all things chaotic.

Not just that, it also features Anil Kapoor's daughter and actress who is kidnapped and Anil has only 10 hours to find her with Anurag's cameras tailing him. Anurag intends to shoot the film in real time and Anil, on the other hand, is not allowed to contact the police or take anybody’s help to find her.

The trailer begins with Anurag and Anil at an event and sparring over who is better as the actor calls the filmmaker 'biggest fraud'. In retaliation, Anurag throws a glass of water on the actor. The film's official synopsis reads, "A visionary director, an old school actor, and a camera rolling for 10 hours. Anurag Kashyap, Indian cinema’s enfant terrible, kidnaps Sonam Kapoor and films her father, the evergreen, Anil Kapoor's search for his daughter in real-time, as his next blockbuster. AK vs AK is Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming film, starring Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor, as themselves. Catch the reality unfold on 24th December, only on Netflix."

Check out the trailer of AK vs AK below:

While this is the official trailer, Anurag also released his own version as he shared his side of the story. Click here to see Anurag's version.

