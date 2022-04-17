Akansha Ranjan hugs BFF Alia Bhatt; Shares a PIC from her wedding reception with Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood's power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with each other in an intimate ceremony that took place on April 14 at the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor's Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The newly wedded couple hosted a wedding reception party on Saturday night, that was attended by close friends and family including Karisma Kapoor, Shakun Batra, Pritam, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Soni Razdan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor among others.

Now, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who was also present at Alia and Ranbir's party, shared a picture with her newlywed best friend Alia on her social media and it'll surely give you best friend goals. In the photo, one can see Akansha and the Student Of The Year actress are seen hugging each other as they donned shimmery outfits for the wedding bash.

Check it out:

Earlier today, Karisma Kapoor also shared the selfie on her Instagram a few moments later and wrote, "Big Love for Mr and Mrs Ranbir Kapoor #aboutlastnight #merebhaikishaadihai." The bride and the groom seem to be having a ball as they shared their infectious smile while they posed for the selfie.

This comes just a day after the Gully Boy actress shared a stunning photos from her Mehendi ceremony on Instagram. She penned a heartwarming caption that read, "The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these!"

