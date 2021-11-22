Akansha Ranjan Kapoor beams with joy during Anushka Ranjan’s pre wedding puja & it’s all about sister love

It’s raining weddings in Bollywood and the tinselville is taken over by the shaadi season. After Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s dream like wedding, the showbiz industry witnessed the grand wedding of lovebirds Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal. To note, the couple, who has been dating each other for almost 4 years now, tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai which was attended by Bollywood’s who’s who. And while several pics and videos from the wedding have been doing the rounds on social media, we got our hands on an unseen video from Anushka’s pre-wedding ceremony.