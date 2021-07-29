Akansha Ranjan on working with Kiara Advani in ‘Guilty’ & taking acting tips from ‘best friend’ Alia Bhatt

Akansha Ranjan made her debut with the web film ‘Guilty in 2016, where she co-starred with Kiara Advani. She was recently seen in the film ‘Ray’ alongside Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. The segment in the anthology was directed by Vasan Bala. In a recent chat with ETimes, Akansha spoke about debuting in Guilty and working with Kiara Advani. She also spoke about not taking acting tips from . Calling Alia her ‘best friend’, Akansha said, “I think she's great. She's my best friend. Words aren't enough.” Akansha also spoke about the challenging roles that Alia Bhatt is taking going ahead in her career.

Speaking about working with Kiara Advani in Guilty, Akansha said, “It was definitely challenging because it was a tough character to portray and also, for your first film, when don't have any experience whatsoever, it was a bit unnerving. But, our director was great. We had done so much prep work before the film, the atmosphere was great because all of us turned out to be very good friends. Being in a Netflix Original and a Dharma venture with a great director and great co-stars for your first film is a dream come true! I couldn't have asked for anything better.”

Further in the conversation, Akansha spoke about taking acting tips from Alia Bhatt and said, “No, I didn’t get any acting tips. Acting is very subjective. How one person acts is not how another person acts. There's no way two actors will do one scene the same way. It's a very relative thing so I don't think taking tips, sharing notes is something actors usually do.”

