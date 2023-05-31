Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani welcome their second child, a baby girl

Congratulations are in order as Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani have been blessed with their second child. As per reports, Akash and Shloka Ambani welcomed a baby girl today, and this happy news was shared by the official account of a paparazzo. Akash and Shloka are already proud parents to their two-year-old son Prithvi Ambani. He was born in December 2021.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani blessed with a baby girl

Just a few days ago, Shloka and Akash Ambani were spotted visiting Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai with Mukesh Ambani. Shloka and Akash’s son Prithvi was also seen with them. The news of Shloka Mehta's second pregnancy broke during the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, in April this year. Shloka was seen flaunting her baby bump in pictures form NMACC launch Day 2. She was seen wearing a green halter-neck embroidered top, with an ivory lehenga skirt. Her makeup artist Puneet B Saini also shared Shloka's pictures, in which she was seen cradling her baby bump.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani tied the knot in March 2019. Their celebrations commenced with an engagement bash in Goa, which was followed by a pre-wedding getaway in Switzerland. After that, they had a series of lavish ceremonies in Mumbai, and their pheras took place in Antilia. Their wedding was attended by a number of A-listers such as Shahrukh and Gauri Khan, the Bachchans, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and many others.