Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta arrive with heavy security for Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's wedding; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to get hitched today. After a long wait finally, two of the biggest stars of Bollywood are tying the knot. The prep had begun a couple of days ago and since yesterday the pre-wedding festivities of the couple has started. From Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and others a lot of family members have been spotted arriving at RK’s home where the wedding is reportedly going to take place. Well, the latest guests to arrive are the Ambani’s Akash and Shloka.

In the pictures, we can see Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta seated in the back of their car as they arrive in style. With whatever is visible in the pictures we can see Akash wearing a baby pink coloured attire as he sits beside Shloka. The Ambani’s arrive with huge security and grab everyone’s attention. For the unversed, Ambani’s are quite close to the Kapoor family hence it comes as no surprise that these two made it for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding.