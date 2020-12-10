Akash Ambani & Shloka become proud parents of a baby boy; Ambanis ‘delighted’ over the new addition in family

Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani, who have been married for over a year, have welcomed their first child today

The Ambanis are on cloud nine at the moment and they have all the reason to feel so. After all, Akash Ambani has embraced fatherhood for the first time. Yes! Akash, who had married Shloka Ambani in early March last year, is a proud father of a baby boy now. According to media reports, Shloka delivered the baby in Mumbai and the new mom and her newly born baby are doing perfectly fine. Needless to say, the entire Ambani clan is over the moon over this new addition in their family.

To note, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have become grandparents for the first time. Sharing the big news with the world, the Ambanis have released an official statement stating that they are extremely happy to welcome the little munchkin. “Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani. Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families,” the family’s spokesperson stated in their official statement released post the arrival of Akash and Shloka’s son.

For the uninitiated, Akash happens to be Mukesh and Nita’s eldest son. He married diamond magnate Russel Mehta and Mona’s daughter Shloka in a lavish wedding last year after getting engaged in 2018 following which the Ambani bahu became a household name. Their wedding was a gala affair which witnessed several high profile performances from celebs like Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers.

