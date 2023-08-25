Akelli star Piloo Vidyarthi opens up on separation from Ashish Vidyarthi: 'I couldn't see myself...'

Piloo Vidyarthi, a seasoned theater artist, dancer, and singer, is set to make her Bollywood debut at the age of 54. Having previously worked in television serials and web series, she is now poised to enter the film industry with Nushrratt Bharuccha's movie Akelli. Piloo garnered attention when she and her husband, Ashish Vidyarthi, made the decision to part ways after a 22-year marriage. She has recently shared her perspective on the separation and has contemplated the new journey she is embarking upon.

Piloo Vidyarthi on separation from Ashish Vidyarthi

In a recent interview with Times of India, “The world tries to find a specific problem. But there was never a problem. People don't want to believe it. They question how can this happen because they are not able to relate to their idea of story. We have a certain affection towards each other. We have a connection. It's just that our paths didn't align with each other. I didn't say it by choice, and one day I saw, that my choices have changed. Honestly, we tried to solve it for a year and a half, but we could see that the idea of our future, our goals were different from each other.”

“But it doesn't mean I hate him, it doesn't mean he used to beat me, he used to lock me up, it is not like that. It is a very unconscious expectation that he wanted togetherness. People have independent mind and many women do things their way, everyone is different, no one is wrong, no one is right, but I couldn't accept myself doing that anymore. I couldn't see myself as anybody's wife anymore. I told my truth to him and he respected my truth and accepted it. No one is at fault here.”

“Yes, I tell him everything. I sent him the trailer of Akelli and he shared it on his Instagram story. He put it out on the same day when the trailer was out and congratulated Nushrratt and the entire team. I have always told him everything, the projects that I was signing.”