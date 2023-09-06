Akelli star Piloo Vidyarthi recalls chatter about ‘fat alimony’ after her separation from Ashish Vidyarthi

Piloo Vidyarthi, known for her contributions to theater, dance, and singing, made her debut in Bollywood at the age of 54. Prior to her foray into films, she had established herself in television serials and web series. Her entry into the movie industry was through Nushrratt Bharuccha's film Akelli. However, Piloo came under the spotlight not just for her career but also for her personal life when she and her husband, Ashish Vidyarthi, decided to end their 22-year marriage. Recently, she provided further insights into their separation and shared her perspective on what people were discussing during that period.

Piloo Vidyarthi recalls people’s chatter post her separation from Ashish Vidyarthi

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Piloo Vidyarthi reflected on the public's reactions following her separation from Ashish Vidyarthi. In the movie Akelli, there is a scene which depicts Piloo being pursued by the media during unpleasant circumstances, reminiscent of the attention she received when news of Ashish's second marriage surfaced. Comparing the two situations, she said, "Ha, I had to prove myself and stand up. I had no idea what to do until my interview with Hindustan Times. There is a conspiracy of the universe. Somewhere, somehow things will fall into the right place and the puzzle will be solved."

Piloo continued by saying, “I remember the interview had gone viral. Everybody read it and debated like they were in parliament. Most of them said good things but there were 20-30 odd, frustrated who were spreading negativity like ‘I hear a fat alimony here’, ‘This is all eyewash’. It happens that’s how life is--kuch toh garbar hai (something is fishy); Divorce can’t be this easy. But I don't think about it anymore.”

More About Nushrratt Bharuccha's movie Akelli

In the movie Akelli, Nushrratt Bharuccha embodies the character of Jyoti Arora, who finds herself in the clutches of ISIS militants following the fall of the Iraqi city of Mosul in 2014. Piloo Vidyarthi takes on the role of Nushrratt's mother in the film, which was theatrically released on August 25. It's worth mentioning that Piloo's former spouse, Ashish Vidyarthi, extended his warm wishes to her on Instagram on the film's release day.

ALSO READ: Ashish Vidyarthi wishes luck to his ex-wife Piloo Vidyarthi for her debut in Akelli with Nushrratt Bharuccha