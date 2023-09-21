Akhil Mishra passes away: Emotional netizens recall his dialogue ‘Permanent hoon sir’ from Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Akhil Mishra, a renowned actor in the film and television industry, has passed away. The entertainment world is mourning the actor's demise. As per a report in ETimes, he was working in his kitchen when he slipped. He was 58. Netizens were left shocked, and as soon as the tragic news of his death surfaced, they flooded social media with tributes for the late actor. Akhil Mishra played the role of librarian Dubey in Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharma Joshi starrer 3 Idiots. Twitterati got emotional as they recalled Mishra's dialogue from the film.

Emotional netizens recalls Akhil Mishra's dialogue from 3 Idiots

Akhil Mishra is widely recognized for his portrayal as librarian Dubey in 3 Idiots. In one of the scenes, Aamir Khan is seen telling Akhil Mishra's character Dubey ji that the director, Viru Sahastrabuddhe (Boman Irani) has called him into his office. As Mishra reaches the office, Boman Irani tells him, "Kaun ho tum? (Who are you?)", to which Akhil replies, "Dubey librarian. Permanent hoon sir." Now, Akhil Mishra's dialogue 'permanent hoon sir' has left fans emotional. Sharing a screenshot of the scene, one Twitter user wrote, "Akhil Mishra, AKA Librarian Dubey ji Passed Away at 58. Dubey ji lied to us, He was not permanent after all." Check out some tweets below!

A report in ETimes claimed that his wife and German actress, Suzanne Bernert was in Hyderabad for a shoot when the tragic incident happened. Upon hearing about Akhil Mishra's death, she immediately rushed back home. His body has been sent for post-mortem. Meanwhile, Suzanne has been making arrangements for the cremation and has been in shock since hearing about Akhil's shocking demise. "My heart is broken, my second half is gone," the portal quoted her saying.

Apart from the 3 Idiots, Akhil Mishra was also a part of films such as Don, Well Don Abba, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Bhopal: A Prayer For Rain, Gandhi My Father, and many others. He was also well-known for his role in the television show Uttaran, in which he played Umed Singh Bundela. He has also featured in shows such as Udaan, CID, Shrimaan Shrimati, Bharat Ek Khoj, Rajani, Princess Dollie Aur Uska Magic Bag, and Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna.

