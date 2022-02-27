The Akhtars: Newlyweds Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar amp up the style quotient in new photos.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar treated their fans with many pictures from their adorable little wedding that took place last week. The lovebirds read out their vows to each other in a dreamy backyard wedding and looked stunning as they celebrated with their close friends and family. Soon after their backyard wedding, Farhan and Shibani also had a registered court marriage at the actor's home in Mumbai.

While their photos have dominated social media, Shibani took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share another set of photos. Amping up the style quotient once more, Shibani and Farhan posed for the camera and their outfits were simply breathtaking. While Farhan looked dapper in co-ord set, Shibani looked gorgeous in a cut-out bling off-shoulder dress.

Sharing the photos clicked by Shubham Mandhyan, Shibani captioned it, "The Akhtars @faroutakhtar." Take a look at the post below:

Announcing their wedding, Farhan wrote, "A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you."

