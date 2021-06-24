  1. Home
Akriti Singh's directorial debut film 'Toofan Mail' wins Best Film Award at UK Asian Film Festival

Actress Akriti Singh's directorial debut "Toofan Mail" has been honoured with the Best Film (Youth Curated Choice) Award at the UK Asian Film Festival this year.
"The jury consisted of people from 18 to 25 years. All these young people watched the film and decided that they connect with Toofan Mail the best," said Akriti.

"This film is a result of team effort and making it was a really challenging journey. But I was always sure about the impact this film would have. I'm proud and overwhelmed that Toofan Mail has won an award at the UK Asian Film Festival. The film is based in the 70s and the fact that it connected with the youngsters of today makes me feel accomplished as a writer and director," she added.

The independent film is based on a true incident from 1970s, where a woman arrived at New Delhi railway station, claiming to be the Queen of Awadh and seeking to meet Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"Toofan Mail" features Akriti alongside actors Surya Rao and Arshad Mumtaz.

 
 
 
 
 
 

