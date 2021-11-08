Aksar 2 director Ananth Mahadevan on not receiving fees: They kept saying 'Dete Hai' but no cheques came

Zareen Khan-led ‘Aksar 2’ was released in 2017 to less than favorable critical and commercial success. The film has garnered the limelight yet again for the wrong reasons considering director Ananth Mahadevan has spoken out against the producers Narendra Bajaj and Shyam Bajaj. Ananth has claimed that the producers have not yet paid his dues in full with an outstanding amount of Rs. 15 Lacs. Ananth mentioned that the producers cornered him to settle for 4 lacs but still have not paid that amount as well. In a recent chat with ETimes, Ananth spoke against the ‘exploitation’.

Ananth said, “Four years have passed since the film released. Narendra Bajaj and Shyam Bajaj have even sold the film to an OTT platform but all my calls to him have not yielded fruit. Imagine, they have now asked me if I can direct another film for them! I am certainly not doing it, after having been treated like this, with a body of 40 years of work behind me". He added, “Everytime I called the Bajajs, they said 'dete hain, dete hain (We'll give you your money)'. But their cheques didn't come. And let me tell you the most important thing.”

Ananth also mentioned that perhaps the actors have been paid their amount in full considering they drew up contracts before joining the film and Ananth did not. He said, “This is nothing but exploitation. Stop exploiting me and pay off my dues, Shyam and Narendra Bajaj. If you had asked me to make a film free for you, I would have done it. But this is not the way.”

