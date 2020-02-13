Akshay, Ayushmann, Hrithik, Ranveer, Shahid or Vicky: Who will win the Filmfare Best Actor Award? COMMENT

The nominations for Filmfare Best Actor award are Hrithik Roshan for Super 30, Akshay Kumar for Kesari, Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy, Shahid Kapoor for Kabir Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana for Bala and Vicky Kaushal for Uri: The Surgical Strike.

And the countdown for the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards has begun. The Filmfare Awards is here and we just can't keep calm. The award ceremony will be held on Saturday, February 15th at Guwahati, Assam. This is the first time Filmfare Awards will be taking place outside Mumbai. While Bollywood stars are all geared up for the awards, fans are wondering who will take the black lady home. For the uninitiated, the Filmfare Awards are a set of awards that honour artistic and technical excellence in the Hindi-language film industry of India.

The Filmfare ceremony is one of the most prestigious film events in India. The nominations list has already been out on the Filmfare website. The year 2019 saw some amazing and unique movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Gully Boy, Kabir Singh, Bala and much more. The fans are eagerly waiting to know who will grab the Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress award. And everyone is rooting for their favourites to win the award. Besides the award ceremony, the one thing that grabs the attention of the fans is the performances that are performed by the actors.

The nominations for the Best Actor award are for Super 30, for Kesari, for Gully Boy, for Kabir Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana for Bala and Vicky Kaushal for Uri: The Surgical Strike. To know who will grab the Best Actor award, we will have to wait till the weekend, but meanwhile, you readers can share with us your opinion.

Credits :Pinkvilla

