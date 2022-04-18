Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan & others congratulate R Madhavan as his son Vedaant wins Gold at Danish Open

Actor R Madhavan is beaming with joy as his son Vedaant Madhavan bagged a Gold medal in swimming at the Danish Open 2022 in Copenhagen. Proud father Madhavan shared the news with his fellow stars and fans as he posted a clip where Vedaant is receiving his medal. R Madhavan's caption read, “GOLD… With all your blessings and God‘s greatest the winning street continues. Today it’s a GOLD IN 800m for @vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you Coach @bacpradeep sir @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb and the entire team.”

Bollywood stars have now congratulated the actor and his talented son for the big achievement. Akshay Kumar tweeted, “These young boys Sajan and Vedaant have made us all proud. Am sure it’s an amazing feeling as a parent, @ActorMadhavan. Heartiest Congratulations.” Kailash Kher also penned a message. He wrote, “We used to adore and admire you as a person, now @VedaantMadhavan. winning our heart with such dedication and passion. Wow.. A great example of Hardwork, Values and character to be followed by everyone..” Abhishek Bachchan also commented, “Wow!!!”.

Vedaant received praise from Riteish Deshmukh, “This is awesome!!! We are so proud of @VedaantMadhavan - more power to him. May he continue winning more honour and accolades for India. @ActorMadhavan I remember talking about him few years ago in US. This is simply amazing.” Bipasha Basu also poured in best wishes, “So proud. God bless him. More power to him.”

Take a look:

To note, R Madhavan's 16-year-old son earlier bagged four silver medals and three bronze medals at the 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships, held in Bangalore.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh hails R Madhavan’s son Vedaant as he wins silver medal in swimming at Danish Open