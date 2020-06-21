  1. Home
Akshay Kumar admiring his daughter as she falls asleep in his arms is all things cute in Father's Day post

Akshay Kumar had a whole lot of cuteness in his social media post on Sunday as he shared a picture with his daughter Nitara.
Akshay Kumar had a whole lot of cuteness in his social media post on Sunday as he shared a picture with his daughter Nitara on the occasion of Father's Day. The photo will simply put a smile on your face as Akshay can be seen adorably holding his daughter Nitara in his arms. While he admires her, Nitara can be seen falling asleep in Akshay's arms. Sharing the photo, Akshay wrote, "I’m sure watching your child fall asleep in your arms gives you as much peace as practicing yoga." 

With the post, Akshay also wished his fans and followers on International Yoga Day, He added, "Wishing all the amazing fathers, Happy #FathersDay and Happy #InternationalYogaDay everyone!" Check out the photo shared by Akshay Kumar below: 

Akshay often shares photos with his family and his posts with Nitara often make headlines. He had once shared a picture of Nitara with an old couple on social media and wrote, "Today’s morning walk turned into a life lesson for the little one. We walked into this kind, old couple’s house for a sip of water and they made us the most delicious gur-roti. Truly, being kind costs nothing but means everything!" 

Apart from Akshay, scores of Bollywood celebrities shared wishes for their father. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shahid Kapoor and Salman Khan to Alia Bhatt, social media was flooded with wishes for their respective fathers.

