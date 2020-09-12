  1. Home
Akshay Kumar admits to drinking cow urine everyday for Ayurvedic reasons

Akshay Kumar is known for his witty and humorous ways of responding to questions. This is what he exactly did during a live interaction with Bear Grylls.
13295 reads Mumbai
Akshay Kumar is considered to be one of the fittest actors of the Bollywood film industry. The superstar who turned 53 on September 9th serves as an inspiration for many others out there. He recently appeared in one of the episodes of Bear Grylls’ Into The Wild. The two of them shot for the same at the Bandipur National Park and Tiger Reserve. Recently, the actor along with Huma Qureshi interacted with Grylls live on Instagram.

Amidst their session, Huma asked both of them regarding how they consumed the ‘elephant poop’ that is shown in the promo of the show. Akshay responded to the question by saying that it’s not a big deal for him as he drinks cow urine everyday owing to Ayurvedic reasons. This answer given by the actor took  Grylls by surprise too as he said that not many of his guests say something like that. He also went on to praise the Bell Bottom star for being fit and termed him ‘Tier 1.’

Meanwhile, here's a screenshot of their Instagram session: 

When being asked whether the two of them will collaborate again, Grylls expressed his desire to do another show with Akshay Kumar. Meanwhile, the superstar is currently in Scotland where he along with his co-actors is shooting for their upcoming movie Bell Bottom. Apart from that, Akshay has quite a few interesting projects lined up that include Prithviraj, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey, and Raksha Bandhan. Moreover, he is also awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Sooryavanshi.

Also Read: Throwback: When Akshay Kumar was rejected & replaced by THIS actor in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Credits :Instagram

