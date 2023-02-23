Akshay Kumar admits feeling bad when people criticise him for Canadian citizenship: India is everything to me

Akshay Kumar is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Fans love to see him on the silver screen and he is one of the very few actors who makes sure to entertain his audiences with back-to-back films in a year. As the actor gears up for the release of his next film, Selfiee , he is on a promotional spree these days. Akshay will be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty. Khiladi Kumar has often been criticized over his Canadian citizenship but in a recent episode of the new season of Seedhi Baat on Aaj Tak, he opened up about applying for a change of passport.

Talking about applying for an Indian passport, Akshay Kumar expressed that India is everything to him. Whatever he has earned, whatever he has gained is from India and he considers himself fortunate that he got a chance to give back. He further added, “You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything…,” the 55-year-old star said in the first episode of the new season of Seedhi Baat on Aaj Tak.

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal’s VIRAL pic from Hera Pheri 3 shoot

Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening with the original trio Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal! They are all set to reprise their roles as Raju, Shyam, and Baburao in the third installment of Hera Pheri, one of the most-loved franchises of Bollywood. While earlier Akshay Kumar said that he would no longer be doing Hera Pheri 3, Pinkvilla reported a few weeks ago that he could be back as Raju in Hera Pheri 3 as producer Firoz Nadiadwala reinitiated conversations with him. Now, looks like it all worked out, as the trio is back for Hera Pheri 3, and they began shooting for the film. The picture from the shoot of Hera Pheri 3 shows Paresh Rawal standing in between Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. He is seen in his Baburao look with a white kurta, and dhoti. Meanwhile, Akshay is seen in his iconic white and red printed shirt with bright red pants. Suniel Shetty is seen in his character Shyam’s look. He has spectacles on, and is seen in a grey shirt.