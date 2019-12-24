Akshay Kumar ADMITS not reading wifey Twinkle Khanna’s books: She writes very well & I don't even read

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is busy in promoting his upcoming film Good Newwz co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

is just a few days away from the release of his next film- Good Newwz co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, and going by the trailer of the film, we are sure that Akshay is going to add another blockbuster in his kitty. Now, we all know that is a family man, and he often jets off for family vacations with his wifey and children. Now during a recent interview, when Akshay was asked about his equation with wife Twinkle Khanna and whether he loves reading her books or not, Akshay had an interesting reply.

Akshay said that he cannot write like Twinkle because she writes very well and she hardly reads what she writes as their though processes are different. “Mujhe likhna nahi aata Twinkle ki tarha. She writes very well. I don't even read. Our thought processes are different, but there is a good balance,” said Akshay. For all those who don’t know, Twinkle Khanna is an author of several books like Mrs. Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, etc.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is busy in promoting his upcoming film Good Newwz co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Good Newwz is slated to release on December 27 and it is directed by a debutant director, Raj Mehta. Post Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar has a couple of films in his kitty namely Bachchan Panday, Sooryavanshi, Laxxmi Bomb, among others.

Credits :India Today

